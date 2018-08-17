Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey signifies his political excellence
From RSS man in 1942, to being conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2015, read the highlights of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from start to finish
1942: Is detained for 24 days for activities with the RSS
1957: Becomes the leader of Jana Sangh; is also elected to the Lok Sabha
1962: Is elected to a six-year term in the Rajya Sabha
1975: Is jailed along with other dissident politicians during the Emergency
1977-1979: Serves as the Minister for External Affairs when Jana Sangh comes to power as the Janata Party
1980: Helps found and becomes president of the Bharatiya Janata Party
1996: Runs as BJP's prime ministerial candidate and wins, but his party's government lasts only 13 days before being ousted
March 19, 1998: Is sworn in as Prime Minister after BJP assembles a winning coalition
April 17, 1999: Resigns after his government loses a parliamentary vote of confidence
October 13, 1999: Is sworn in again as PM after BJP and allies regain control
March 21, 2000: Signs a statement on 'US-India Relations: A Vision for the 21st Century' along with US President Bill Clinton in New Delhi
October 2000: Undergoes knee replacement surgery
May 13, 2004: Concedes the election after BJP loses to the opposition Congress
December 29, 2005: Announces his retirement from politics
February 2009: Is hospitalised after suffering a stroke and put on a ventilator
March 1, 2009: Is released from hospital
December 25, 2014: Celebrates 90th birthday, observed nationally as Good Governance Day
March 27, 2015: Is conferred with India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by President Pranab Mukherjee
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah join sea of mourners