Atal Bihari Vajpayee's journey signifies his political excellence

From RSS man in 1942, to being conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2015, read the highlights of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from start to finish

1942: Is detained for 24 days for activities with the RSS

1957: Becomes the leader of Jana Sangh; is also elected to the Lok Sabha

1962: Is elected to a six-year term in the Rajya Sabha

1975: Is jailed along with other dissident politicians during the Emergency

1977-1979: Serves as the Minister for External Affairs when Jana Sangh comes to power as the Janata Party

1980: Helps found and becomes president of the Bharatiya Janata Party

1996: Runs as BJP's prime ministerial candidate and wins, but his party's government lasts only 13 days before being ousted

March 19, 1998: Is sworn in as Prime Minister after BJP assembles a winning coalition

April 17, 1999: Resigns after his government loses a parliamentary vote of confidence

October 13, 1999: Is sworn in again as PM after BJP and allies regain control

March 21, 2000: Signs a statement on 'US-India Relations: A Vision for the 21st Century' along with US President Bill Clinton in New Delhi

October 2000: Undergoes knee replacement surgery

May 13, 2004: Concedes the election after BJP loses to the opposition Congress

December 29, 2005: Announces his retirement from politics

February 2009: Is hospitalised after suffering a stroke and put on a ventilator

March 1, 2009: Is released from hospital

December 25, 2014: Celebrates 90th birthday, observed nationally as Good Governance Day

March 27, 2015: Is conferred with India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by President Pranab Mukherjee

