Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remains to be immersed in Rajasthan

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remains will be immersed in three water bodies of Rajasthan, the Mahi in Banswara, the Chambal in Kota and in the Pushkar Sarovar, said BJP state president Madal Lal Saini on Saturday.

He said state minister Arun Chaturvedi will bring Vajpayee's remains to Jaipur from Delhi on August 20. Tributes by all parties will be given to the former Prime Minister on August 21 at Mahaveer School in Jaipur, he said.

