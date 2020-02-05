Search

U-19 World Cup: Happy to see Mumbai players doing well, says Atharva Ankolekar

Updated: Feb 05, 2020, 09:12 IST | Subodh Mayure | Mumbai

Atharva Ankolekar took 1-29 in his seven overs, claiming the wicket of Mohammad Haris (21).

Atharva Ankolekar

Atharva Ankolekar may not have been the pick of the bowlers for India in the their U-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan on Tuesday, but the left-arm spinner made a significant contribution.

Ankolekar took 1-29 in his seven overs, claiming the wicket of Mohammad Haris (21). The wicket was possible thanks to a stunning diving effort from Divyaansh Saxena at deep square leg. Ankolekar also effected a run out, dismissing top-order batsman Qasim Akram (9).

Atharva's mother Vaidehi, who works as a BEST bus conductor, said: "I am obviously happy for Atharva but Jaiswal and Saxena were outstanding as well. I am delighted that all three Mumbai players played well."

