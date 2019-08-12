Athiya pens heartfelt wish on father Suniel Shetty on his 58th birthday

bollywood

While a host of celebrities and fan wished Suniel Shetty on his birthday, daughter Athiya shared an adorable post to wish him.

Athiya Shetty's Twitter acount

Daughter Athiya Shetty took to her Twitter account to share a heartfelt message from her father Suniel Shetty, who turned 58 on Sunday. The Mubarakan actress wrote, "Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you, papa! I wish you so much joy and laughter. Thank you for always having my back, and I hope you know we have yours, always. [sic]" The actress shared a photo with her post, which had Suniel posing with little Athiya.

Suniel Shetty also responding to Athiya's tweet and wrote, 'love of my LIFE [sic]' with a heart emoticons. Suniel's son Ahan Shetty also took to his Instagram account to wish father on his birthday. Ahan shared a throwback photo from his early childhood where Suniel can be seen brushing little Ahan's hair. He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Papa [sic]."

happy birthday to my best friend, i love you, papa! i wish you so much joy and laughter ♥ï¸Â thank you for always having my back, and i hope you know we have yours, always! pic.twitter.com/X9RVsPjjVV — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) August 11, 2019

Suniel made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Balwaan. He later featured in movies like Gopi Kishan, Shastra, Sapoot, Rakshak and Border, which helped him earn the label of action hero. Not only action, but Suniel has also wooed the audience with his comedy in a career spanning over 25 years. In films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and Awara Paagal Deewana, he was seen in comic avatars.

Not just his kids, Suniel's co-star also took to their social media accounts to wish the actor on his birthday. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty! It's been great watching you flourish in so many different fields and looking so effortlessly cool through it all! Hope it only gets better from here on out!. [sic]" Ritiesh Deshmukh also wished Suniel on his birthday and wrote, "Friends who play together stay together.... Happy Birthday Dearest Anna- I love you Suniel Shetty-(we are more teammates than costars.) [sic]" He shared this post with a series of throwback pictures from a cricket match.

Suniel was recently seen in the remake of the "sheher ki ladki" song along with Raveena Tandon. On film front, he will next be seen in the gangster drama "Mumbai Saga" and the multilingual film "Pehlwaan".

