Athiya Shetty aces comedy like a pro

Athiya Shetty has truly arrived into her own in the latest comedy Mootichoor Chaknachoor. The gorgeous actress superseded the expectations that were set following her promising debut.

For the want of a script that does justice to her potential, Athiya's acting prowess remained under-utilized until Debamitra Biswal's directorial came by. The stunner essayed the role of a feisty 25-year-old opposite the powerhouse actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Bringing in a surprise for the viewers and the film critics, the Mubarakan actress appeared on par with the talent of the seasoned actor, as she convincingly portrayed the character of girl-next-door, who wants to marry a man settled abroad.

The dramedy saw Athiya in her newly discovered comic timing.

Athiya tells us, "I am overwhelmed and elated with all the positive responses that have come in. I am grateful to the audience who have enjoyed watching me on screen. It feels great to have been part of this film along with Nawaz, it was a great learning experience."

