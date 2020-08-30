Athiya Shetty: Screen size not yardstick to measure stardom

The top brass of Bollywood, including Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, has turned its attention towards the web series. But it is Extraction actor Chris Hemsworth who Athiya Shetty points towards when making a case for the platform's potential. "His case [is an example of how the] biggest actors are now experimenting with the platform," says Shetty, who has spent her time in the lockdown revisiting shows and movies that moved her. "My dad [Suniel Shetty] and I finished The Family Man in two days because it was fantastic. I followed it with Michelle Obama's documentary, Becoming. Such creatively [satisfying] shows helped me reassess my life. I have now realised the importance of playing it by the day. A pause makes us see the changes [we need to bring about] within us. I want to slow down, pick my learnings, and create a better world."

Shetty, who hasn't had too much luck professionally, hopes to leverage the opportunities to make bold career moves. She says, "The size of the screen is no longer the yardstick to measure stardom."

