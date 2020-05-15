Athiya Shetty struggles with Instagram captions

Actress Athiya Shetty finds writing captions on Instagram hard and says they are tougher than exams. The actress took to Instagram to share her thought.

"Why are Instagram captions harder than exams," she wrote along with a black and white picture. In the image, it seems that Athiya is pondering over something. She is seen wearing jeans and a tank top.

View this post on Instagram why are instagram captions harder than exams A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) onMay 13, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Her post cracked up her fans and followers. "Okay I need a caption, please help hahaha," wrote one, while another shared: "Because you don't have chits to copy!!"

Recently, the actress also extended help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Through her mother Mana Shetty' organisation, Save The Children India, Athiya pitched in with the distribution of dry ration, hygiene kits and also direct bank transfers.

"I have donated, I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach. Also, we have a WhatsApp group with my parents the CEO of Save The Children India and my very good friend Maya Patel, so we have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable," she said.

