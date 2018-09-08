Athlete Hima Das opts out of Continental Cup

other-sports

The tournament will be held in Czech Republic from today. Hima was initially among seven Indian athletes who were to take part in the season-ending IAAF event in Ostrava

Hima Das

Sprint sensation Hima Das has pulled out of the IAAF Continental Cup as the Athletics Federation of India wants her to give rest after a hectic season which saw her become the junior world 400m champion.

The tournament will be held in Czech Republic from today. Hima was initially among seven Indian athletes who were to take part in the season-ending IAAF event in Ostrava but has now been replaced by Australia's Anneliese Rubbie as the second runner from Asia-Pacific.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever