ATK challenge awaits in-form Mumbai City in ISL

football

The season has been a mixed bag one for two-time champions ATK, who are on the sixth position with three wins and as many losses and one draw

Representational picture

In-form Mumbai City FC will look to register its fourth consecutive this season when it takes on former champions ATK in an Indian Super League game here on Saturday.

At present, Mumbai are on the third spot in the standings with four wins, one draw and two losses.

On the other hand, the season has been a mixed bag one for two-time champions ATK, who are on the sixth position with three wins and as many losses and one draw.

After their 0-5 hammering by FC Goa in an away match, Mumbai bounced back in style by registering three consecutive wins against Delhi Dynamos FC (2-0) at home, Chennaiyin FC (1-0) and North-East United FC (1-0), both away matches.

The coveted ISL title has eluded Mumbai since the first season and head coach Jorge Costa and his men would be keen to stay among the top four teams.

This season, Mumbai boasts of formidable players both in defense and attack. With defenders like Romanian Lucian Gohain, Congo's Arnold Issoko and Subhasish Bose, it will be a difficult task for the ATK strikers to breach Mumbai's wall.

And for the hosts, the role of custodian Amrinder Singh will be crucial. Amrinder, one of the experienced goal-keepers in the county, would strive hard to keep a clean slate.

Mumbai also posses equally good mid-fielders like Modou Sougou (Senegal), Md Rafique, Sanju Pradhan, Raynier Fernandes among others and forwards like Brazilian striker Rafael Bastos.

ATK also come into the game after their 1-0 victory against Pune City FC in Kolkata and they would be hoping to continue the winning streak.

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro, who has been brought as a replacement for injured Kalu Uche, will surely boost ATK's chances.

For them, a lot will depend on how the trio of Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos and Alfaro team up and attack the Mumbai goal.

The fans can expect an action-packed evening as football returns to the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, nearly after a month.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever