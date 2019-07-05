ATK rope in India defender Anas Edathodika

football

India defender Anas Edathodika was roped in by two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK for the upcoming season

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK on Friday roped in India defender Anas Edathodika for the upcoming season.

"I'm delighted to sign for ATK. I want to come and help the team, that's always been my goal wherever I have played. I look forward to meeting the staff and players," Anas said in a statement.

Anas was coaxed out of retirement from international football by new India coach Igor Stimac who named him in his list of 35 probables for the national team's preparatory camp for the Intercontinental Cup.

On Friday, the 32-year-old was further named in the 25-member squad for the tournament to be held in Ahmedabad from July 7. Anas had called it a day after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

"I am very pleased with the signing of Anas Edathodika. He has established himself as a star defender and I believe he has a lot of potentials. He will be an essential addition to the defense of the team," ATK head coach Antonio Habas said.

Anas started his career with Mumbai FC in the I-League and later joined Pune FC in 2011. Anas won the Pune Football Club Player of the Year award for 2012-13, making him the first Indian as well as the first defender to win it. Anas was named the club captain for the 2013-14 season.

Anas played in the Indian Super League in the 2017-18 season with debutant club Jamshedpur FC, becoming the first signing of Jamshedpur FC for that season. He joined his national teammate Sandesh Jhingan at Kerala Blasters in 2018.

