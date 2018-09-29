ATK to take on Kerala Blasters to kick off ISL 5

football

The fifth season of ISL will witness high-octane action as 10 elite teams compete for the coveted title

Malayalam actor Mohanlal unveils the Kerala Blasters' new jersey for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) Season 5 in Kochi, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Pic/PTI

Former champions ATK and two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters FC will look to renew their rivalry when they face-off in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament here today.

The fifth season of ISL will witness high-octane action as 10 elite teams compete for the coveted title. The ISL-5 is expected to be the longest, spanning over six months with three breaks — two FIFA windows (in October and November) and one for India's preparatory camp for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Both ATK and Kerala struggled to hit the ground running last season, with ATK faring worse than the two, finishing a nightmarish nine out of 10 teams and saw three coaches at the helm.

Both teams have a healthy rivalry with ATK in a 5-1 win-loss record from 10 exchanges, including two in the 2014 and 2016 finals. Former Kerala Blasters coach Steve Coppell will now sit in the hot seat of ATK. As Kerala coach, Coppell's team lost to ATK in the penalties in the 2016 final.

