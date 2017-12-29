Atlanta TV anchor dies on way to step-dad's funeral

Veteran TV news anchor from Atlanta, Amanda Davis, passed away a day after suffering a massive stroke, while she was waiting to board a flight to San Antonio to attend the funeral of her stepfather

New York: Veteran TV news anchor from Atlanta, Amanda Davis, passed away a day after suffering a massive stroke, while she was waiting to board a flight to San Antonio to attend the funeral of her stepfather. According to reports the CBS 46 anchor fell ill at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while waiting to board the flight.

Amanda Davis. Pic/YouTube

"The CBS 46 news team is in shock," news director Steve Doerr told, as quoted by New York Daily, "No one saw this coming."

Davis, who was 62, had worked in TV news in Atlanta for more than a quarter century.

"Saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Atlanta news icon, Amanda Davis," Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted on the same.

