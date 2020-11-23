Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona for first time in 10 years!

Atletico Madrid strengthened their status as the early front-runner in the Spanish league title race after beating Barcelona."

Under coach Diego Simeone, Atletico knew what it was like to beat Barcelona in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, but it had been denied a victory over Lionel Messi's side in the domestic league in 20 consecutive attempts.

Yannick Carrasco's goal proved to be the key to Atletico breaking its decade of frustration against Barçelona. Their first win over Barcelona in the competition on Saturday, since 2010 left it level on points with league leader Real Sociedad before the Basque Country club visits Cadiz on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona was left languishing in 10th place at nine points back. Both Atletico and Barcelona have games in hand due to their late start to the season. "It's true that we hadn't beaten them in years, although we had been close. This is the payoff of working toward this victory," Simeone said.

