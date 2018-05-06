Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone receives 4-match touchline ban

As a consequence of the incident in London, Simeone spent Thursday night's second leg watching from the stands at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, where his side prevailed 1-0 to win a berth in the final



Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for the next three European matches after being sent to the stands during the first leg of his club's Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

French referee Clement Turpin sent Simeone to the stands in the 13th minute of the contest at the Emirates Stadium in London after the coach became abusive while protesting the sending off of Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko two minutes earlier, reports EFE news agency. The first leg ended 1-1.

As a consequence of the incident in London, Simeone spent Thursday night's second leg watching from the stands at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, where his side prevailed 1-0 to win a berth in the final.

The ban, which was handed out by European football's governing body UEFA on Friday, means that he will likewise be confined to the stands when Atletico face Olympique Marseille in the Europa League final on May 16 in Lyon.

Should Atletico win the Europa League, the sanction will extend to the August 15 UEFA Super Cup and to the Spanish club's first 2018-2019 Champions League group stage match in September.

