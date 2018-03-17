Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis fractures his fibula

Luis was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after being hit in the leg while trying to prevent Lokomotiv's Portuguese forward from striking at goal



Filipe Luis

Atletico Madrid's left-back Filipe Luis has fractured his left fibula during the second leg of Europa League round of 16 against Lokomotiv Moscow, La Liga football club announced on Friday. Brazil international Luis was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after being hit in the leg while trying to prevent Lokomotiv's Portuguese forward from striking at goal in the 63rd minute, reports Efe.

"Filipe Luis underwent radiological tests to understand the severity of the injury in his left leg. The medical staff can confirm the Brazilian left back has fractured his left fibula," the club said in a statement. The club did not set a date for Filipe Luis' return, but normally it takes around two months to recover from such an injury.

