Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez leaves training due to discomfort

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez withdrew from Sunday's training session due to discomfort, just days ahead of the Europa League final. Gimenez completed the first part of the session normally, but later did not participate in an hour-long midfield game designed by Argentine coach Diego Simeone for the training's second stage, reports Efe news agency.

Additionally, Victor Machin did not exercise, but continued his recovery process from the hamstring injury he suffered a week ago. After Saturday's 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe, Atletico are second in the Spanish league table with 78 points, three ahead of third placed Real Madrid. Atletico are set to face French club Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday in the Europa League final.

