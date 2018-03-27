Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez suffers ankle trauma

The Uruguayan international's injury forced him to leave the pitch during his national team's 1-0 victory over Wales on Monday



Representational Image

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has suffered a severe left ankle injury, the capital football giants announced. The Uruguayan international's injury forced him to leave the pitch during his national team's 1-0 victory over Wales on Monday in the final match of the China Cup friendly tournament's second edition, reports Efe.

Atletico Madrid explained in a statement that the tests carried out by Uruguay's medical staff have ruled out any bone involvement. The defender's condition will be assessed by the Spanish club's doctors upon his arrival in Madrid, according to the statement.

Gimenez had to be replaced by compatriot Sebastian Coates after just eight minutes into the Uruguay-Wales match after he collided with Welshman Andy King, who fell on the Uruguayan's left ankle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever