'Atmanirbhar' Hina Khan shares pictures while doing her eyebrows at home

Hina Khan has turned beautician amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. As go-to beauty and hair salons are closed, Hina decided to groom her eyebrows and upper lips on her own.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame artiste posted a few pictures that show her getting ready to remove her extra hair from her eyebrows and upper lips with thread.

"Let's make a powder moochi, before I remove the lockdown effect on my upper lips and eyebrows... own my own...'atmnirbhar'. I do it myself," she wrote.

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in "Hacked", a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.