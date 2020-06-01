Search

'Atmanirbhar' Hina Khan shares pictures while doing her eyebrows at home

Updated: Jun 01, 2020, 10:33 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her doing her upper lip and eyebrows!

Picture courtesy/Instagram account - realhinakhan
Hina Khan has turned beautician amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. As go-to beauty and hair salons are closed, Hina decided to groom her eyebrows and upper lips on her own.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame artiste posted a few pictures that show her getting ready to remove her extra hair from her eyebrows and upper lips with thread.

"Let's make a powder moochi, before I remove the lockdown effect on my upper lips and eyebrows... own my own...'atmnirbhar'. I do it myself," she wrote.

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in "Hacked", a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

