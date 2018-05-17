ATS: Faizal Hasan Mirza's kin was to get arms for delivery at target locations

Former cab driver Allahrakha Mansoori has been arrested on the suspicion that he was supposed to provide logistic support to suspected terrorist Faizal Hasan Mirza



Just two days after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) found out that suspected terrorist Faizal Hasan Mirza had hired people to be trained in Pakistan, the probe agency arrested a 32-year-old former cab driver, on the suspicion that he was supposed to provide logistic support to Mirza.

Accused Allahrakha Mansoori, who was earlier a resident of Mumbai, has been staying in Gujarat for the past eight months. It has also been found that he is a distant relative of Mirza. According to the ATS, Allahrakha was likely to receive arms, which he had to deliver at target locations — Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Mirza and Allahrakha were in touch with Farooq Devadiwala, an old aide of Chotta Shakeel. The authorities concerned in Dubai have already detained Devadiwala.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior ATS official said, "After being produced in court, Allahrakha was sent to police custody till May 25. He has been in touch with Devadiwala since he moved to Gujarat eight months ago. We are trying to find out whether he went to Pakistan as well."

The ATS has booked two trainers, two facilitators, one maulana and seven other people under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Mirza's interrogation has revealed that he went to Pakistan around the first week of March and returned in mid-April post a two-week training in handling weapons, IEDs and how to carry out suicide attacks.

