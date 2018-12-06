ATS files charge sheet against Sanatan Sanstha in NIA court

national

Names 12 arrested accused connected to Nalasopara arms haul case; also names Hindu Janjagruti and other such small organisations of which they were members

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday, submitted the 6,349-pg charge sheet against Sanatan Sanstha, Hindu Janjagruti and other such small organisations before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, against 12 persons connected to the Nalasopara arms haul case.

The 12 persons named in the charge sheet include Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, 25; Vaibhav Subhash Raut, 44; Sudhanwa Sudhir Gondhalekar, 39; Shrikant Jagnath Pangarkar, 40; Avinash Anant Pawar, 30; Leeladhar Ukhirde, 32; Vasudeo Bhagwan Suryawanshi, 19; Suchit Kumar Rangaswamy, 37; Bharat Jayawant Kurne, 37; Amol Arvind Kale, 34; Amit Ramchandra Baddi, 27; and Ganesh Dasharath Miskin, 28.

Only 3 questioned initially

The state ATS had received information about a few persons who planned to carry out activities prejudicial to national security in Mumbai and some other places in Maharashtra. The source had informed them on August 7 that some persons from Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nalasopara, Mumbai are likely to undertake terrorist activities in Mumbai and Pune and provided some cell numbers. The ATS swung into action and zeroed in on two youths from Nalasopara and one from Pune.

These three persons were questioned. In the searches of the houses and premises of the Nalasopara duo, 20 live country bombs, 2 gelatin sticks, 4 electric detonators, 22 non-electric detonators, safety fuse wires, 2 complete and one incomplete PCB circuit and many different varieties of explosive substances were seized. The trio were then arrested.

Three more to be traced

During investigation 9 more accused were arrested in this case and efforts are on to trace three more wanted accused. During investigation, a total of 23 live country made bombs, 15 pistols, 1 country made weapon, 1 partially completed country made weapon, 3 pistols without barrels, 10 pistol barrels etc and copies of a Marathi book, 'Kshatra Dharma Sadhana', several pocket diaries/note books, etc. were seized from the accused from different places, such as Nalasopara – Thane, Natepute – Solapur, Satara and Sakhli – Jalgaon.

During investigation the locations where the accused were trained in firing, explosive manufacturing, etc. were also revealed. It was also revealed that the accused were members of organisations such as Sanatan Sanstha, Hindu Janjagruti etc. Police said they had conspired to form a terrorist gang of youths with similar mindset, which would work towards undermining the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

