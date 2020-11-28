ATS files chargesheet against 13 accused in drug trafficking case

In an ongoing drug trafficking case, Vikhroli Unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) filed a chargesheet against 13 accused under NDPS act in the Session Court on Friday, in which seizure of more than 146 kilograms of Mephedrone (MD) and cash worth more than Rs 1.5 crore was made.

"Anti-Terrorism Squad Vikhroli Unit is investigating an offense registered vide NDPS Act 1985. So far 146.143 Kilograms MD worth Rs 58,55,72,000, and cash of Rs 1,55,19,290 has been seized in this offense. The chargesheet is filed in the Session Court against 13 arrested accused," ATS said in an official statement.

The accused in the case are Abdul Razzak Kadar Shaikh, Irfan Badar Shaikh, Suleman Badar Shaikh, Jitendra Sharad Parmar alias Asif, Naresh Madan Mhaskar, Sardar Uttam Patil, Juber Lalmohammed Momin, Mohd Salim Abdul Hamid Memon, Kaisuddin alias Kais Kuresh Sidhiqui, Avesh Akbar Khan, Mohammed Tanvir Abdul Aziz Paryani, Mohd Wasim Abdul Latif Shaikh, and Mustafa Zulfikar Charaniya alias Guddu.

As per ATS, a financial investigation was conducted by the ATS, during which it was transpired that apart from Rs 1,55,19,290 in cash, three vehicles, three plots registered in the name of the accused, one flat, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 41,32,438, and seven foreign-made wrist watches worth Rs. 3,20,000 were also seized.

"410 Dirham and 20 US dollars were also recovered from the accused Mohammed Tanvir Abdul Aziz Paryani who is also associated with Dawood Gang. The freezing order was sent by the Vikhroli unit of ATS to the SAFEMA office, Mittal Court, Mumbai. After the legal proceeding of SAFEMA authority, all the above properties of the accused were frozen by its confirmation order," the statement added.

Notably, this is the first case by ATS, Maharashtra in which a huge amount of property was also discovered which was obtained by the accused from drug trafficking.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever