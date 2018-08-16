ATS grills terror accused Vaibhav Raut behind the closed doors of his home

national

Till the time the interrogation was going on, no family member was allowed inside the house or even to talk to Vaibhav Raut

Vaibhav Raut in ATS custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

An eight-member team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took terror accused Vaibhav Raut to his residence in Nalasopara last afternoon and interrogated him for about half an hour. Till the time the interrogation was going on, no family member was allowed inside the house or even to talk to Raut.

Sources said that as the ATS team brought Raut into the area, his family members, supporters of Sanatan Sanstha, and some residents gathered outside his home in a show of solidarity. Not a single person left from there till the police took Raut back. Sources added that investigators also took the Innova car belonging to Raut with them.

Other items seized from his home yesterday were a laptop, two CPUs, four airguns, 20 boxes of airgun bullets, two notebooks, a diary, a mobile phone, three SIM cards and some documents, as per senior ATS officers.

Raut, 40, Sharad Kalaskar, 25, and Sudhanva Gondhalkar, 39, were arrested last week over the suspicion that they were plotting terror attacks in the city and state. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from their homes since Friday till now.

In ATS custody till August 18, officers are probing whether the three had human targets, and whether they are linked to the letter bomb incidents in Ahmednagar and Pune, and in the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

Also Read: Mumbai: With 'gau rakshak' Vaibhav Raut behind bars, Nalasopara breathes easy

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates