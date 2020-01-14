Attack: John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez are back in action, and with loads of laughter

John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez have starred in three films together before. Their first union happened in the madcap comedy, Housefull 2, this was followed by the thriller, Race 2, and the last one was an action-packed entertainer, Dishoom. The duo is now gearing up for its fourth and perhaps the most ambitious film, Attack.

After exploring comedy and thriller, John and Jacqueline now veer into the space of hardcore action. Attack will have the kind of action Abraham's fans have always enjoyed watching. Who can forget the slickness in the fights that we saw in Force, Rocky Handsome and Force 2? And it would be lovely to see Jacqueline kicking some balls and breaking some bones too.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress announced she starts filming for the film today and wrote- Attack, back with the awesomest John Abraham. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham ðÂÂªðÂÂ»ðÂÂªðÂÂ» A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJan 14, 2020 at 7:01am PST

The film is an action-franchise and the first part will open in the cinemas on August 14, on the eve of the Independence Day. This seems to be the favourite day of the actor as 2018 and 2019 also saw the releases of Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, where both did immensely well at the box-office. Will he score a hat-trick?

Fernandez, on the other hand, has Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer coming up and Salman Khan's Kick 2. Well, let's see how well do these films do?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates