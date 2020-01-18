Attack: John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh bond like a house on fire!

John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh may be teaming up for the first time in the action thriller, Attack, but they seem to be getting along like a house on fire. Their enthusiasm is so infectious that director Lakshya Raj Anand too can't resist their charm. After the comedy, Pagalpanti, and the rom-com that De De Pyaar De was, Singh and Abraham return to the genre of hardcore action. Although Singh also starred in Marjaavaan, she didn't do any action stunts.

With Attack, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, we hope all the three actors kick some balls and break some bones. And Anand shared a candid photo of Abraham and Singh and it seems they are in some chirpy and cheerful mode. He wrote- Team attackkk.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Team attackkk @thejohnabraham @rakulpreet A post shared by Lakshya Raj Anand (@lakshyarajanand) onJan 16, 2020 at 8:33am PST

The film is expected to be made into a franchise with Abraham leading the pack all the time. Fernandez also took to her Instagram account to share with her fans that she has also started shooting for the film. In case you missed it, have a look:

View this post on Instagram #attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham ðªð»ðªð» A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onJan 14, 2020 at 7:01am PST

All set to release on August 14, 2020, the film will clash at the box-office with two other films- Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Hungama 2.

