Attack on govt buildings extreme: HK's Lam

Police walk next to the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 2, a day after protesters broke into it. Pic/AFP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam condemned the takeover of the city's legislature by protesters as an "extreme use of violence" and vowed to go after those who trashed the building and fled before the riot police moved in.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was "angry" and "saddened" by Monday's violence during which protesters rammed the glass facade of the Legislative Council building before storming into the main parliamentary chamber and vandalising property. Hundreds of policemen had to use tear gas to clear the building.

"I am very outraged and distressed and I strongly condemn it," she said, adding that she had reflected on the unprecedented events on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule and was willing to communicate with all sectors including the city's youth, the South China Morning Post reported. "We have seen two entirely different public scenes.

One is a regular march on July 1. Regardless of the number of participants in the march, it was peaceful. This fully reflects the inclusiveness of Hong Kong society and the core values we attach to peace and order," Lam said.

China warns against backing 'ultra-radicals'

China warned the US, the UK and the EU against sending any "misleading signals" to the "ultra-radicals" who violently attacked the legislature in Hong Kong, saying Beijing strongly opposes their "gross interference" in the country's internal affairs. The violence followed weeks of mass protests over a controversial extradition law, which the locals apprehend could be used to send political dissidents from HK to China for prosecution.

