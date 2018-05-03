Attack on Libya election commission kills 12

A suicide attack on Libya's electoral commission killed at least 11 people in the capital Tripoli yesterday, authorities in the violence-wracked country said, after witnesses reported thick smoke and gunfire



UNâÂÂmission in Libya condemned the suicide attack. Pic/AFP

A suicide attack on Libya's electoral commission killed at least 11 people in the capital Tripoli yesterday, authorities in the violence-wracked country said, after witnesses reported thick smoke and gunfire. The internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said it was dealing with "the consequences of the cowardly suicide attack" after the health ministry put the toll at 12 dead and two wounded.

Eyewitnesses earlier said shots were heard and black smoke could be seen rising from the headquarters of the national election commission. The UN mission in Libya condemned the "terrorist attack" and said it extended "its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives". "Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building the state of law and institutions," it said on Twitter.

2

No. of people injured in the blast

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever