Attackers strike Shiite mosque in Herat
Two suicide attackers struck a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, officials said, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority
Afghan personnel carry the body of man on a stretcher. Pic/AFP
Two suicide attackers struck a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, officials said, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.
The men stormed the grounds of the mosque in the western city of Herat, but security guards shot dead one of them and the other blew himself up before reaching the hall where worshippers were praying, said provincial governor spokesman Jilani Farhad.
At least one worshipper was killed and eight others were wounded in the attack on Nabi Akram mosque, Farhad said, adding all the victims were civilians. The casualty toll was confirmed by deputy police chief Aminullah Amin. The area around the mosque was cordoned off by police and ambulances were seen rushing victims to hospitals in the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Afghan forces kill 63 militants
At least 63 militants including 14 belonging to the Islamic State had been killed in operations by the Afghan security forces on Saturday. No insurgent group has commented on the incident so far.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video