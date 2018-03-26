Attackers strike Shiite mosque in Herat

Two suicide attackers struck a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, officials said, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority



Afghan personnel carry the body of man on a stretcher. Pic/AFP

Two suicide attackers struck a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least one person and wounding eight others, officials said, in the latest assault against the Muslim minority.

The men stormed the grounds of the mosque in the western city of Herat, but security guards shot dead one of them and the other blew himself up before reaching the hall where worshippers were praying, said provincial governor spokesman Jilani Farhad.

At least one worshipper was killed and eight others were wounded in the attack on Nabi Akram mosque, Farhad said, adding all the victims were civilians. The casualty toll was confirmed by deputy police chief Aminullah Amin. The area around the mosque was cordoned off by police and ambulances were seen rushing victims to hospitals in the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.