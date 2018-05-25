Attempted assassination turned my world upside down: Ex-spy's daughter

But the daughter of one of Russia's most famous spies says she wants to return to her country "in the longer term", despite the poisoning



Yulia Skripal. Pic/AFP

Yulia Skripal survived an assassination attempt that UK authorities blame on Russia. But the daughter of one of Russia's most famous spies says she wants to return to her country "in the longer term", despite the poisoning. "The fact that a nerve agent was used to do this is shocking," Skripal said. "My life has been turned upside down."

Yulia and her father Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain's MI6 foreign spy service, were found unconscious on a public bench in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia Skripal, 33, was in a coma for 20 days.

"I woke to the news that we had both been poisoned," Skripal said in her first media appearance since the poisoning. Skripal was speaking from a secret location in London as she is under the protection of the British state.

