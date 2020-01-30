Attempts being made to create Iraq and Afghanistan like situation: Saamana

Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the social and religious unity of the country has almost come to an end. The editorial goes on to say, "Attempts are being made to escalate the dispute between Hindus and Muslims. Attempts are also being made to create anarchy and a civil war-like situation that exists in Iraq and Afghanistan."

Slamming JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was on Wednesday sent to five days police custody, the editorial said: "Sharjeel has beheaded the Muslim community. His hand should be cut off and put on the highway on the chicken's neck corridor."

Sahrjeel was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 29 and brought to Delhi. He was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches and had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying:"If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this." "It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is also heard saying.

The Saamana editorial further reads "Urban Naxalism is already here. One Sharjeel is has been arrested but the responsibility lies on the government's shoulders that no other Sharjeel should emerge."

"Sharjeels's statement has given an issue to the BJP for free in the Delhi Assembly polls. His statement is 'anti-national' and 'separatist'," it adds.

