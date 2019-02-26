Attend a photography exhibition that showcases beauty of Ladakh in Chembur

things-to-do

An income tax commissioner turns photographer for an exhibition

When not busy with number-crunching, Mumbai-based income tax chief commissioner Mahendra Singh allows his passion for photography to take over. An exhibition, Impressions of the Exotic Ladakh & Spiti, is a culmination of his seven years of travel in the region. Singh has also penned his travelogue, Ladakh and Spiti Chronicles, which will be released on March 3 at the same venue.



Mahendra Singh

His family accompanies the Indian Revenue Service officer on two or three photographic excursions every year. “I was enchanted by the cold and bleak desert landscapes of Ladakh and Spiti,” he says. “It was the meditative quality of this region which drove me to try to capture its beauty.”

On: March 10, 9 am to 11.59 pm

At: Le Cafe, 1st Road, Chembur East.

Call: 67099999

