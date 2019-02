Attend a photography exhibition that showcases beauty of Ladakh in Chembur

things-to-do

An income tax commissioner turns photographer for an exhibition

When not busy with number-crunching, Mumbai-based income tax chief commissioner Mahendra Singh allows his passion for photography to take over. An exhibition, Impressions of the Exotic Ladakh & Spiti, is a culmination of his seven years of travel in the region. Singh has also penned his travelogue, Ladakh and Spiti Chronicles, which will be released on March 3 at the same venue.



Mahendra Singh

His family accompanies the Indian Revenue Service officer on two or three photographic excursions every year. β€œI was enchanted by the cold and bleak desert landscapes of Ladakh and Spiti,” he says. β€œIt was the meditative quality of this region which drove me to try to capture its beauty.”

On: March 10, 9 am to 11.59 pm

At: Le Cafe, 1st Road, Chembur East.

Call: 67099999

