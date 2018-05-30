Attend a session where experienced solo travellers share their experiences

A Mumbai-based travel group hopes to come to the rescue of such travellers with an event where seasoned globetrotters will be invited to share their experiences

How many times have you been tempted to travel solo but didn't know where to start from? A Mumbai-based travel group hopes to come to the rescue of such travellers with an event where seasoned globetrotters will be invited to share their experiences, hacks and financial planning for solo travelling around the world.

"We've held such events in the past and have realised that a lot of people are interested in going solo but are held back by fears, inhibitions and taboos. We plan on addressing these issues in this two-hour session", says Sneha Patil, the content head at Mihuru, a travel planning company.

Patil has been travelling solo since she was 20, and has been to over 10 countries. "The thing about solo travelling is that you are the captain of your own ship. One doesn't have to bother about common interests and can travel at their own pace," she says.

The 28-year-old traveller recommends Rajasthan, Gujarat and South India as the safest and most friendly destinations for women and solo travellers. For those who are keen and can afford it, Patil recommends Europe.

The organisers will also be giving away a special hamper to one of the participants at the interaction, shares Patil.

ON: June 2, 11 am to 1 pm

AT:âÂÂÂÂDoolally Taproom, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

CALL: 49055600

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates