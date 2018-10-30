Scrap this

things-to-do

Attend an exhibition for sustainable artwork made with waste

A store in Lower Parel's Sun Mill Compound, which specialises in handcrafted furniture, screen-printed cotton fabrics, bespoke linen and decor, and indigenous art has transformed their space to host an art exhibition that doubles up as a retail pop-up, Through The Looking Glass.

On offer are magnificent installations and artwork made with scrap, ranging from fabric waste to broken mirrors. This event allows you not only to explore your artistic side but remain environmentally conscious while you do so, because all things on display are sustainable.

TILL: November 4, 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Baro, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel.

CALL: 40344888

