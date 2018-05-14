Attend pre wedding show by Jashn in Mumbai

At Jashn, one will get everything to make a wedding Grand and beautiful, from exquisite food display to breathtaking decor to spacious venues to jewellery, trousseau, wedding wardrobe and everything else required for weddings or celebration

Radisson Mumbai goregaon presents Jashn (the wedding show) At Grand Blossom banquets Goregaon West On May 18 and 19 between 11 am to 8 pm



Wedding is the one of the most awaited occasions in the family and jashn will ensure a fairy tale wedding with everything available under one roof

Whats there for you if you are only accompanying your friend who is getting married..so jashn has fun activities like Caricature, heena etc to give you a feeling and vibe of celebration.

Ace names from the wedding business in Mumbai have come together for making jashn a success. Celebrity Fashion Designer Preety Agarwal of "Preety's Design Hut", Babita Agrawal Jewellery, Banubala Creations, Knot Married, Dance Riders Academy & Eventz along with Grand Blossom banquets are all set to make dream weddings come true

The event is free for public. Do visit this grand wedding event at Grand Blossom, Radisson Mumbai Goregaon West to live you perfect wedding dream.

