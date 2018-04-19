Attend summer fest in Mumbai with workshops by Dabbo Ratnani, Mickey Mehta

Photography by Dabbo Ratnani, Yoga by Mickey Mehta, Dance Worx by Ashley Lobo, RJ master class by Malishka and many more - learn it all here

Summer fest

To make the summer vacation cooler, Mumbai is set to witness the biggest fun and entertainment extravaganza amid 15 glittering celebrities at the most awaited Santacruz SummerFest 2018. Photography by Dabbo Ratnani, Yoga by Mickey Mehta, Dance Worx by Ashley Lobo, RJ master class by Malishka and many more - learn it all here.

Also join Vir Das(Stand Up comedy), Kiran Kotrial (Timepass Talkies), Priya Kataria Puri (Fashion Show) for evenings filled with Fun, Laughter, and Glamour!

LOL with Vir Das

This Summer, it is time to Laugh Out Loud with Bollywood Actor and Comedian Vir Das known best for his Stand-Up Comedy, is set to make the Kids and their Parents roll on the floor with his astonishing comic extravaganza at Santa Cruz Summer Fest. A one of its kind of show where Kids all alone is going to learn, observe and laugh with the Comic Master Vir Das at Avenue 54, a prominent landmark of Santa Cruz West.

Go Green with Mickey Mehta

This summer, it’s time to grow taller and beat the stress, with India’s Leading Holistic Health Guru Mickey Mehta at Santa Cruz Summer Fest. For a healthy Young India, Mickey Mehta is going to teach the Kids and their Parents with some best Yoga Habits for their Holistic Wellness at Avenue 54, a prominent landmark of Santa Cruz West.

Stay Fit with Estee Fitness

'PARENTS' Now no more giving excuses for fitness as it’s time for Zumba with Estee Fitness at Santa Cruz Summer Fest. Estee Fitness, Mumbai’s renowned Fitness Experts are going to teach the best Zumba exercises to Kids and their Parents to get healthier this summer at Avenue 54, a prominent landmark of Santa Cruz West.

Saree draping with Shaina NC

This summer, it's time for the Mothers and not the kids, to learn the art of Saree Draping with BJP Spokesperson, Social Worker and designer Shaina NC at Santa Cruz Summer Fest. Shaina NC is all geared to teach different Style of Saree Draping at Avenue 54, a prominent Landmark of Santa Cruz West.

Danceworx with Ashley Lobo

This Summer, it is time for Kids to Groove with Bollywood Choreographer Ashley Lobo, known best for his Contemporary, Jazz and Ballet dance forms, at Santa Cruz Summer Fest. Not just the kids but also their parents are set to put on their dancing shoes with Ashley who is set to introduce them with best of his different dance forms at Avenue 54, a prominent Landmark of Santa Cruz West.

What: Mumbai’s Biggest Summer Fest

When: 8 am onwards

Where: Avenue 54, Next to St. Teresa's Convent High School, S.V. Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054

Date : April 21-May 6, 2018

Entry: Tickets available on Bookmyshow.com

More details: www.santacruzsummerfest.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates