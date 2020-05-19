Atul Kasbekar, Manish Mundhra bring Bollywood celebrities together to produce PPE kits for frontline workers

Atul Kasbekar, celebrity photographer and producer has been actively trying to help fight the global pandemic and recently Atul joined hands with celebrity platform to fight the global Covid-19 Pandemic with help from various celebrities from the industry.

Everyone is doing their bit to make sure that we as a nation are doing our best to fight the global pandemic. Atul Kasbekar and Manish have brought various celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Vir Das, Mrunal Thakur and others together and they have provided PPE kits to the frontline workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

The actors have also urged people to make donations for the production of these essential kits that are being distributed across the country. Atul and Manish along with Vikas Khanna have also secured huge amounts of rations for Noida and Mumbai in these trying times. Atul Kasbekar is one of the most renowned photographers known for his Kingfisher Calendar Shoots.

