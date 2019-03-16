Aubameyang's brace helps Arsenal seal Europa quarters berth

football

However, Gunners boss Unai Emery, who won the Europa League three times as Sevilla coach, also wants the glory of a trophy in his first season in charge

Arsenal's Aubameyang (left) dons a Black Panther mask after scoring against Rennes

Arsenal completed a clean sweep of six English sides through to European quarter-finals by overturning a 1-3 first-leg deficit to beat Rennes 3-0 and progress to the Europa League last eight at the Emirates on Thursday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice and also teed up Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Arsenal joined Chelsea in the Last 8.

Winning the Europa League would offer Arsenal the safety net of Champions League qualification should they miss out on a tight battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, Gunners boss Unai Emery, who won the Europa League three times as Sevilla coach, also wants the glory of a trophy in his first season in charge.

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised into the Europa League quarter-finals with an 8-0 aggregate thrashing of Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.

Arsenal will now take on Napoli in the quarter-finals following yesterday's draw, as Chelsea were paired with outsiders Slavia Prague. Unai Emery's team will host Napoli at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg on April 11, with the return in Italy a week later.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates