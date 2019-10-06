Auburn may shock more fancied rivals

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes (Gr 3) is the prime attraction of Sunday's seven-race card. Though only six runners are in the fray, the arrival of Watchmyscript from the Bangalore-based trainer Irfan Ghatala's yard has added an interesting dimension to this contest.

While the local hopes will most probably be pinned on Roberta and La Rondine, I will not be surprised if Auburn, who seems to be a completely transformed mare as evidenced by her last impressive victory, shocks them all.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

K Raghunath Plate (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)

Queens Gate 1, Athulya 2, Blazing Bay 3.

Chef D'Oeuvre Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1800m)

Adonijah 1, Mr Honey 2, Saddle The Wind 3.

Amjad Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

Bait And Switch 1, Benevolence 2, Black Cherry 3.

October Handicap (For 3y, class IV; 1200m)

Mirabilis 1, Divine Glory 2, Copper Queen 3.

Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes - Gr 3 (For 3y, fillies; 1800m)

Auburn 1, Roberta 2, Watchmyscript 3.

Kejriwal Trophy (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)

Queen Credible 1, Lord Commander 2, Arc Shine 3.

Strelitzia Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Golden Eclipse 1, Dragonmoss 2, Nightfall 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Bait And Switch (3-5)

Upsets: Properly Posh (4-5), Slam Dunk (6-16) & Dibaba (7-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

