MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Auburn may shock more fancied rivals

Updated: Oct 06, 2019, 09:04 IST | Prakash Gosavi

While the local hopes will be pinned on Roberta and La Rondine, I will not be surprised if Auburn, shocks them all

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes (Gr 3) is the prime attraction of Sunday's seven-race card. Though only six runners are in the fray, the arrival of Watchmyscript from the Bangalore-based trainer Irfan Ghatala's yard has added an interesting dimension to this contest.

While the local hopes will most probably be pinned on Roberta and La Rondine, I will not be surprised if Auburn, who seems to be a completely transformed mare as evidenced by her last impressive victory, shocks them all.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

K Raghunath Plate (For 3y, maidens, class IV; 1400m)
Queens Gate 1, Athulya 2, Blazing Bay 3.

Chef D'Oeuvre Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1800m)
Adonijah 1, Mr Honey 2, Saddle The Wind 3.

Amjad Khan Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
Bait And Switch 1, Benevolence 2, Black Cherry 3.

October Handicap (For 3y, class IV; 1200m)
Mirabilis 1, Divine Glory 2, Copper Queen 3.

Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes - Gr 3 (For 3y, fillies; 1800m)
Auburn 1, Roberta 2, Watchmyscript 3.

Kejriwal Trophy (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)
Queen Credible 1, Lord Commander 2, Arc Shine 3.

Strelitzia Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)
Golden Eclipse 1, Dragonmoss 2, Nightfall 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Bait And Switch (3-5)
Upsets: Properly Posh (4-5), Slam Dunk (6-16) & Dibaba (7-3)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports newspune

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK