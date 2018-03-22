Auckland Test: Boult, Williamson put Kiwis in dominating position on Day 1

Fast bowler Trent Boult scalped a six-wicket haul before skipper Kane Williamson struck a 91-run knock to put New Zealand in driver's seat in the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against England here at the Eden Park on Thursday



New Zealand's Trent Boult, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during their first cricket test in Auckland. Pic/ PTI

Fast bowler Trent Boult scalped a six-wicket haul before skipper Kane Williamson struck a 91-run knock to put New Zealand in driver's seat in the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against England here at the Eden Park on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first, the England batsmen were humiliated and ripped to shreds by New Zealand as they collapsed to 27-9 before being eventually dismissed for 58 runs in their first Test since losing the Ashes 4-0 in Australia.

Boult made the most of the pink ball for New Zealand, as he finished with the brilliant figures of six for 32 to dismantle the Joe Root-led side's top order. His partner Tim Southee well supported him as he took care of the remaining batting line-up by bagging four wickets.

Five England batsmen were dismissed for duck as the visiting side recorded their sixth-worst total in the longest format of the game.

In reply, New Zealand too lost opener Jeet Raval cheaply for three runs before Williamson struck an unbeaten 91-run knock--his 27th Test fifty--including 10 boundaries and a six to guide New Zealand to 175-3 at stumps on Day One.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor also departed cheaply for 26 and 20 respectively.

For England,James Anderson took two wickets while Stuart Broad also chipped in with a wicket.

Williamson and Henry Nicholls (unbeaten at 24) will now look to add on New Zealand's 117-run lead when the two resume their side's innings on Friday.

