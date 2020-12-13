Audiophile quality wireless on a budget

LypertekTevi is probably not an earphone brand many in India would have heard about. But, after testing this pair, I have to wonder why they aren’t sold out already.

The Tevi comes with a nice pill box-shaped case covered with a great textured cloth. It feels unique and the leather strap at the end screams that it is a premium product. The box has a USB C charging port and an LED battery indicator.

Inside are two rather long earphones that house an incredible amount of tech. It has a 6mm Graphene driver powered by a 32-bit Qualcomm TriCore Processor that employs Kalimba DSP to give closer to analogue sound performance. The Bluetooth 5.0 earphones also support aptX, AAC and SBC codecs for an optimised wireless stereo experience. The earphones are IPX7 certified, which means you can use them in the shower or in the rain. The battery on the device lasts for 10 hours and you get an additional 60 hours from the case.

There are a variety of silicone ear tips and one pair of foam tips that expand to fill gaps and are equipped to block outside sound. TEVI offers great sound and battery life. The sound is balanced and can handle heavy bass as well as treble rich audio with relative ease. The Lypertek app for the phone didn’t offer much other than some equaliser settings, button action settings and the ability to upgrade the firmware on the earphones. Pressing the physical buttons used to control the earphones pushes the earphones further into the ear canal causing discomfort.

Overall, for a Rs 7,000 pair of wireless earphones, this packs in a lot of tech, making it a value-for-money investment for audiophiles.

