August 2 is celebrated as Amitabh Bachchan's second birthday; here's why

Did you know Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his actual birthday on October 11 but also celebrates August 2 as his second birthday? Abhishek Bachchan explains why in an Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek and Shweta. Pic/instagram.com/bachchan

Remember when Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured in an accident while shooting for his film Coolie? It was a near-fatal accident and the entire nation was praying for Big B to get better. It was on August 2, 37 years ago, that doctors at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, were able to revive Amitabh Bachchan. This is why the Bachchan family celebrates Big B's second birthday on August 2.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share this in a poignant post. He posted a black and white photo of himself with dad Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Doesn't this photo make you tear up? The legend, Amitabh Bachchan, looks almost unrecognisable in this throwback picture. On his way to recovery, Amitabh Bachchan looks worn-out and yet so happy to be in the company of his kids.

Industry friends were quick to comment on the heartfelt post. Farah Khan wrote, "Amazing! N u were cute too", while Bunty Walia commented, "god bless him always!", and Kunal Kapoor sent all his love to Amitabh and Abhishek with a bunch of heart emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan, ever so gracious, took to Twitter to thank his countless fans, friends and family for all their prayers and wishes. He tweeted:

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..ðððâ¤ï¸ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

Coolie hit the screens in December 1983. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the titular role as Iqbal Aslam Khan and it went on to be a hit at the box office. On the work front now, Big B recently wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

As the schedule for Gulabo Sitabo came to an end, Amitabh Bachchan revealed on Twitter that he was undergoing withdrawal symptoms. He wrote, "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over .. So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over [sic]". The film will hit theatres on April 24, 2020.

