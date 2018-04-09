Augusta Golf: Reed, McIlroy paired together in final round at the Masters

Reed and McIlroy could re-enact their 2016 Ryder Cup singles match



Representational Image



The third round was indeed the moving day with Patrick Reed, taking lead from two to three shots, but the man trailing him into the final round was definitely a more dangerous opponent — Rory McIlroy.

Reed and McIlroy could re-enact their 2016 Ryder Cup singles match. "It's going to be a lot of fun to go out there," said Reed about final pairing with McIlory. "It will be calmer. There's a lot of stuff that you can do at Ryder Cup that you can't do at Augusta National," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates