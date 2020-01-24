Augustus Caesar for Rajpipla Trophy

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Augustus Caesar (Neeraj Rawal up), trained by Altamash Ahmed, who posted a sensational victory over Golden Guest four weeks ago, now chooses to race in the top class over the seven-furlong trip of the Rajpipla Trophy, the feature event of Friday's eight-race card.

Among the three rivals he faces, Awesome One (Trevor Patel up) seems to be the only one who can attempt to match strides with him.

However, it cannot be denied that Awesome One has been struggling to regain his old form, while Augustus Caesar seems to be clearly on the upgrade, and therefore, the latter is tipped to win the feature event.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

J V Shukla - Ashwamitra Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Van Dyke 1, Till End Of Time 2, Western Front 3.

The Allaire Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Niccolini 1, Arrecife 2, Athulya 3.

Rajpipla Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Augustus Caesar 1, Awesome One 2.

Y M Chaudhry Memorial Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Successor 1, Magic In The Wind 2, Zaeim 3.

Isn't She Special Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Twinspire 1, Titanium 2, Tough Cop 3.

Damodardas C Shah Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Del Mar 1, Oui Sauvage 2, Resolute 3.

M M T Pandole Plate (Class III; 1000m)

Namaqua 1, Mzilikazi 2, Chephirah 3.

Isn't She Special Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Peerless 1, Regal Shot 2, Dragonmoss 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Twinspire (5-6)

Upsets: Tiberius (4-1), Mystic Bay (7-1) & Jack Flash (8-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

