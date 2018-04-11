Aurangabad: 19-year-old student commits suicide after caught 'copying'

Sachin Wagh was caught for alleged copying during BSC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination on Tuesday by invigilator and principal of MIT College who asked him to call his parents to the college, an official said

A 19-year-old man, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of his college on Aurangabad on Tuesday apparently after he was found copying by authorities during an examination, succumbed to his injuries today, police said.

Sachin Wagh was caught for alleged copying during BSC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination on Tuesday by invigilator and principal of MIT College who asked him to call his parents to the college, an official said.

Fearing that his parents may reprimand him, Wagh allegedly jumped off the fourth floor, he said, adding that the student was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital with multiple fractures.

Meanwhile, MIT College Director Munish Sharma denied allegations that authorities were pressing Wagh to pay fees. "The student concerned had paid the entire fees months back," he said.

