Aurangabad: 19-year-old student commits suicide after caught 'copying'

Apr 11, 2018, 17:13 IST | PTI

Sachin Wagh was caught for alleged copying during BSC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination on Tuesday by invigilator and principal of MIT College who asked him to call his parents to the college, an official said

SuicideRepresentational Image

A 19-year-old man, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of his college on Aurangabad on Tuesday apparently after he was found copying by authorities during an examination, succumbed to his injuries today, police said.

Sachin Wagh was caught for alleged copying during BSC (Nutrition Biochemistry) examination on Tuesday by invigilator and principal of MIT College who asked him to call his parents to the college, an official said.

Fearing that his parents may reprimand him, Wagh allegedly jumped off the fourth floor, he said, adding that the student was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital with multiple fractures.

Meanwhile, MIT College Director Munish Sharma denied allegations that authorities were pressing Wagh to pay fees. "The student concerned had paid the entire fees months back," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Trending Video

Tags

maharashtrasuicidenational news
Go to top