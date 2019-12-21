Aurangabad Arms Case: Khan brothers sent to ATS custody till December 23

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Khan brothers, who were arrested in the 2006 Aurangabad arms case have been sent to the custody of ATS till December 23, 2019. Iliyas Khan and Aizaz Khan were arrested by ATS from Delhi and Burahanapur. On Friday, the Khan brothers were produced at Mumbai's Shivri court.

The ATS told the court that Ilyas Khan has a Canara Bank passbook in his name, which is from the year 2006 and the ATS wants to investigate it completely. The ATS also told the court that Ilias has more bank accounts in his name and that they wanted to check those accounts also. The ATS also mentioned that they wanted to check all the transactions of these banks.

The Shivri court has sent the two brothers to ATS custody till December 23. Earlier, mid-day had reported that the brother of these two accused has claimed that they were never absconding and were living in plain sight. He also claimed that he has relevant documents including bank documents of the accused to prove that.

