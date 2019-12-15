MENU
Aurangabad Arms Haul case: Khan brothers sent to remand

Updated: Dec 15, 2019, 07:35 IST | vishal singh | Mumbai

The Khan brothers, who were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the Aurangabad arms haul case two days ago, had been trying to reactivate the banned organisation—Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), alleges a preliminary investigation. The ATS believes that the accused brothers were trying to collect funds to reactivate SIMI.

The outfit was first banned in 2001; the ban was extended in 2019 for another five years. The ATS has arrested Iliaz Akram Khan and Aizaz Akram Khan from Burhanpur and Delhi. The ATS booked the brothers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused were produced in a Mumbai court on Saturday and have been sent to ATS custody till December 19.

