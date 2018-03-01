Aurangabad civic body struggles to find new garbage dump site

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation finds itself in a fix as villagers of Naregaon, where garbage was being dumped for many years, want the dumping site closed, and alternative site is hard to come by





The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation finds itself in a fix as villagers of Naregaon, where garbage was being dumped for many years, want the dumping site closed, and alternative site is hard to come by. An angry mob today set a garbage truck on fire at Mitmita near Jambla village on the city's outskirts, frustrating the civic body's plan to dump the garbage at a new site in the area.

Garbage collected from the city is dumped near Naregaon for the last three decades, but now the locals are up in arms, saying they want the dumping ground there be closed as it is giving rise of myriad problems including health issues. Dumping of garbage at Naregaon has stopped for the last thirteen days in the face of a fierce opposition by locals, resulting in garbage piling up at several spots in the city.

A Naregaon resident has also moved the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court over the issue. When contacted, AMC commissioner D M Muglikar said garbage trucks were today offloaded at Kannchanwadi on the outskirts of the city. The land belongs the to corporation itself, he said. The corporation had also planned to use a site near the historical monument, Bibi ka Makbara, but its trucks had to return due to local people's opposition. As to the incident of mob setting a garbage truck on fire near Jambla and beating up the driver, the commissioner said a police case would be filed against those involved.

