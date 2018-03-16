Aurangabad police chief Yashasvi Yadav sent on compulsory leave, pending inquiry

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to send Yadav on leave after the united Opposition accused the IPS officer of mishandling the protest over the dumping ground, where several policemen were injured and vehicles torched



Yashasvi Yadav

There is a lot more than meets the eye in Aurangabad city police chief Yashasvi Yadav being sent on compulsory leave, pending an inquiry. A series of controversies that culminated in his mishandling of the citizens' protest in the city last week is said to be behind the disciplinary action.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to send Yadav on leave after the united Opposition accused the IPS officer of mishandling the protest over the dumping ground, where several policemen were injured and vehicles torched. The House was adjourned five times and the Upper House, too, witnessed a massive ruckus. Sources said Fadnavis had long been unhappy with Yadav and had been waiting for an opportunity to put him on a leash.

Trouble in Jan

In January this year, Yadav caused a furore when he went on vacation abroad despite his presence being required in the city in view of the Koregaon-Bhima incident. On January 1, the day Fadnavis was in Aurangabad, the Koregaon violence had started spreading to the city. Yadav was, of course, expected to stay active in his jurisdiction. Some incidents of stone-pelting were reported and intelligence inputs predicted more violence the next day (January 2) during a state-wide bandh call, a home department official said.

While seeing Fadnavis off at the airport, Yadav made no mention of going on leave. On January 2, when Fadnavis called to take stock of the situation in Aurangabad, he was surprised to be put through to the officiating CP and inspector general of Aurangabad region, Milind Bharambe. Fadnavis was told that Yadav was on vacation.

Last year, the Opposition had accused Yadav of asking the 15 police stations under his command to sell exorbitantly priced tickets to a live concert to be presented by celebrity singers and Fadnavis's wife Amruta.

He was criticised for publically displaying billboards showing him with the CM. Yadav was also reported to have rewarding five Shirdi police personnel with Rs 15,000 for allowing him VIP darshan at the Saibaba shrine.

Fall from graces

The buzz in police circles used to be that Yadav would be promoted while serving Aurangabad city and the position upgraded to match his rank. But, now, Yadav will have to face an inquiry by the Director General of Police.