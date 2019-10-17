MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Aurangabad: Stone pelted at former Shiv Sena leader Harshvardhan Jadhav's house

Published: Oct 17, 2019, 11:12 IST | ANI | Aurangabad

As per Jadhav's wife, a group of men gathered outside their house between 12 am to 1 am and started throwing stones at their house

Pic courtesy/Harshvardhan Jadhav's Twitter account
Pic courtesy/Harshvardhan Jadhav's Twitter account

Aurangabad: A mob on late Wednesday night pelted stones at the house of former Shiv Sena leader Harshvardhan Jadhav, which is located in Kannad tehsil area of the city.

As per Jadhav's wife, a group of men gathered outside their house between 12 am to 1 am and started throwing stones at their house. They were also heard sloganeering "Jai Shivaji, Jai Shivaji."

During the incident, a watchman guarding the house was hit by a stone and sustained injuries.Not only that, but the violent mob also attacked the Jadhav's car and broke the glass.The former Shiv Sena leader is yet to file a complaint with the police.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar faced a knife attack.He was addressing an election rally for the local Shiv Sena candidate Kailash Patil when a youth suddenly came out from the crowd and attacked him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

shiv senaMaharashtra Assembly Pollsaurangabad

Shiv Sena and BJP leaders celebrate historic win!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
Maharashtra assembly polls revive past police rivalries

Maharashtra assembly polls revive past police rivalries