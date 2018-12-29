Aus cricketer Khawaja's brother accused of influencing witness

cricket

Arsalan Khawaja was released on bail in early December after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice

The brother of Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has been charged with trying to influence a witness over a case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot, police said yesterday.

Arsalan Khawaja was released on bail in early December after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice. He was rearrested on Thursday "after allegedly attempting to influence a witness" in the counter-terror investigation, a New South Wales state police spokeswoman said. Arsalan was charged with breaching his bail conditions and influencing a witness in judicial procedures. He was refused bail yesterday.

