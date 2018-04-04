AUS vs SA: Mentally, we weren't quite there, says Tim Paine

Newly-appointed Australia skipper says ball tampering scandal has left big scars after visitors lose a Test series in SA for the first time since 1970



SA's Vernon Philander (right) celebrates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins on Day Five of the fourth Test in Jo'burg yesterday. Pics/AFP

The fall-out from Australia's ball tampering scandal had a major effect on the performance of the team, new captain Tim Paine said after his team were thrashed by 492 runs in the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium yesterday.

The defeat gave South Africa a 3-1 series victory, their first at home against Australia since 1969-70. Paine admitted that South Africa had outplayed Australia after losing the first Test in Durban, "We can't hide from the fact that purely on skill they outplayed us. We're disappointed with the way we handled it. This group had a chance to show some real fight and determination today, but unfortunately we weren't able to.



Dejected Oz skipper Tim Paine after losing the fourth Test v SA

"Mentally we weren't quite there. You only have to be slightly off in any game of cricket, let alone [against] a team as good as South Africa, and you get exposed. "I thought we were going to be better than we were. It obviously had more of an effect on guys than we probably knew ourselves," he added.

Paine said the change in team culture that had been spoken about after the scandal had already started. "We've got a new coach coming in who will have a huge say on how that is. From my point of view we've got to find a fine line between being really respectful of the opposition and also being at a level that is really competitive," he said.

492 This is South Africa's biggest win over Australia in Tests (in terms of runs)

